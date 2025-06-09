Eighteenth package of EU sanctions against Russia should be not just strong, but destructive – Sybiha

The upcoming 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia should deal a "crushing blow" to the energy sector, shadow fleet, and banking sector of Russians, urged Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"We insist that the 18th package of EU sanctions should not just be strong, but destructive. It should deal a crushing blow to the energy sector, the shadow fleet, the banking sector, and sanction-evasion schemes," he said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys in Kyiv on Monday.