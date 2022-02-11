Facts

14:33 11.02.2022

Zaluzhny on attracting Ukrainians to serve in Territorial Defense Forces' reserve: we interested in 1.5-2 mln citizens

2 min read
Zaluzhny on attracting Ukrainians to serve in Territorial Defense Forces' reserve: we interested in 1.5-2 mln citizens

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Valeriy Zaluzhny has said that in the near future it is expected to attract from one and a half to two million motivated citizens to serve in the reserve of the Territorial Defense Forces.

"We have quite ambitious plans in this direction [in recruiting]: by the end of March we would like to have at least 70% of the reservists who will serve in these battalions [of Territorial Defense Forces]. We are interested in one and a half to two million motivated citizens who want to protect their home, family, country, and whom we must prepare," Zaluzhny said during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Kharkiv on Friday.

He also called on representatives of local authorities to carry out propaganda work at the regional level to attract citizens to military service in the reserve as part of the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as to ensure the preparation of specially equipped places where reservists can improve their combat skills.

"In the near future, we will introduce training systems for reservists using a distance learning platform... However, at the same time, in order to organize the training of this unit [of territorial defense], which is being formed on your territory, there must be a section of the terrain where reservists must improve their skills, in particular, fire training," Zaluzhny said.

He also pointed to the need to prepare infrastructure facilities in cities and enterprises that can be used by military personnel during tactical exercises.

Tags: #defense #territorial
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 11.02.2022
Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

12:33 01.02.2022
Ukraine receives about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from USA over this day – Reznikov

Ukraine receives about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from USA over this day – Reznikov

20:30 28.01.2022
Ukraine ready to create defense alliances with other countries – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to create defense alliances with other countries – Zelensky

13:16 26.01.2022
Additional defense support to Ukraine provided by USA, UK, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Czech Republic

Additional defense support to Ukraine provided by USA, UK, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Czech Republic

12:37 15.01.2022
Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

14:54 07.01.2022
Defense Intelligence Agency tells how it will form territorial defense units

Defense Intelligence Agency tells how it will form territorial defense units

16:22 01.01.2022
Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

17:02 27.12.2021
Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

16:45 16.10.2021
Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

13:42 16.10.2021
NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

LATEST

Estonia allocates over EUR 300,000 for humanitarian aid to residents of eastern Ukraine

Appeal Court considering appeals against Poroshenko's measure of restraint in 'coal case'

Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

Yermak hopes for substantive visit of Chancellor Scholz to Kyiv on Feb 14

USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

During talks of Normandy leaders' advisers, joint document not agreed – Yermak

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to never give up its European prospects

Maliuska: There will be no public notaries someday

Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD