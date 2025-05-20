Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, during his participation in the video conference of defense ministers of the European Union countries, called on partners to prioritize procurement from the Ukrainian defense industry.

On his Facebook page, the minister said the key topic of discussion was the new defense initiative of the European Union SAFE (Security Action for Europe) with a total volume of EUR 150 billion, which opens up the possibility of full integration into the European defense-industrial space for Ukraine.

"Our weapons are Europe's weapons. Over the past three years, Ukraine has increased its defence production from $1 billion in 2022 to $35 billion (EUR 31 billion) in 2025. This is the result of joint efforts and Ukraine's enormous domestic potential," Umerov said.

He said supporting the Ukrainian defense industry is a contribution to the collective security of the entire continent. SAFE creates mechanisms for procurement in critical areas.

"I urged our partners to prioritize procurement from the Ukrainian defense industry, especially in the following areas: UAVs. We are ready for large-scale joint production and supply — both for frontline needs and, in the future, for European armies; 155 mm ammunition. In 2022, Ukraine did not produce this caliber. Today, together with our partners, we are developing the capability to produce over 1 million shells annually. This is a real contribution to strengthening pan-European resilience," he said.

In addition, Umerov said Ukraine is open to cooperation in other critical areas: artillery systems, air defense, and electronic warfare.