Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:53 20.05.2025

Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

2 min read
Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, during his participation in the video conference of defense ministers of the European Union countries, called on partners to prioritize procurement from the Ukrainian defense industry.

On his Facebook page, the minister said the key topic of discussion was the new defense initiative of the European Union SAFE (Security Action for Europe) with a total volume of EUR 150 billion, which opens up the possibility of full integration into the European defense-industrial space for Ukraine.

"Our weapons are Europe's weapons. Over the past three years, Ukraine has increased its defence production from $1 billion in 2022 to $35 billion (EUR 31 billion) in 2025. This is the result of joint efforts and Ukraine's enormous domestic potential," Umerov said.

He said supporting the Ukrainian defense industry is a contribution to the collective security of the entire continent. SAFE creates mechanisms for procurement in critical areas.

"I urged our partners to prioritize procurement from the Ukrainian defense industry, especially in the following areas: UAVs. We are ready for large-scale joint production and supply — both for frontline needs and, in the future, for European armies; 155 mm ammunition. In 2022, Ukraine did not produce this caliber. Today, together with our partners, we are developing the capability to produce over 1 million shells annually. This is a real contribution to strengthening pan-European resilience," he said.

In addition, Umerov said Ukraine is open to cooperation in other critical areas: artillery systems, air defense, and electronic warfare.

Tags: #minister #production #defense

MORE ABOUT

19:40 09.05.2025
Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

19:44 07.05.2025
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

19:56 24.04.2025
Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

20:48 23.04.2025
AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

19:53 17.04.2025
Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

09:13 15.04.2025
UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

20:23 10.04.2025
Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

20:51 08.04.2025
Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

20:40 07.04.2025
Milk production in Ukraine decreases by 3.5% in Jan-Feb 2025

Milk production in Ukraine decreases by 3.5% in Jan-Feb 2025

20:11 28.03.2025
Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Hungary announces detection of two more 'Ukrainian spies'

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

LATEST

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

Ukraine needs professional diplomacy - Herasymov

Ukrainian, UK Parliaments ready to ratify Partnership Agreement between countries – Kondratiuk

European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

Zelenskyy, PM of Norway discuss bilateral cooperation, financing of drone production

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

MP Sirko: Trump effectively gives up on Ukraine

AD
AD