16:37 05.02.2022

Stoltenberg, von der Leyen discuss situation around Ukraine, NATO-EU coordination

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a conversation with head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen regarding the situation around Ukraine, he noted the importance of coordinating NATO and the EU on the next steps.

"Briefed European Commission President von der Leyen on Russia's continued military build-up and destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine. Important to maintain close coordination between NATO and the EU on the next steps, including possible sanctions," he tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, he also had a conversation on the same subject with French President Emmanuel Macron.

