German FM to visit Ukraine, go to contact line

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine again on Monday, February 7 and will also go to the contact line in Donbas, the ministry's spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said.

"The minister will visit Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday.... She will visit Zaporizhia and from there will go to the contact line," Sasse said.

In addition, Baerbock will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and will also visit the monument to the victims of the Holodomor.

Earlier it was reported that Baerbock will make this trip to Ukraine together with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In January, Baerbock already visited Kyiv before going to Moscow.