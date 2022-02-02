Facts

12:27 02.02.2022

Prosecutor General launches criminal proceedings against MP Trukhin

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has instructed to register criminal proceedings against MP Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People faction).

"Without delay, I gave instructions to register criminal proceedings. Unfortunately, it is no longer just about participation in an accident. It is quite obvious that there are many more questions to study. The investigation is determined for NABU," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office clarified that information about the MP offering bribes to law enforcement officers had already been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

"The Prosecutor General has entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations information about the proposal to provide an illegal benefit to a law enforcement official by the MP. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General's Office clarified to Interfax-Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is entrusted to NABU detectives.

As reported, journalists of the Ukrayinska Pravda ezine published a video from the cameras of police officers who recorded an accident with the participation of MP Oleksandr Trukhin (the Servant of the People faction), where the fact of offering law enforcement officers a bribe of $150,000 for the opportunity to leave the scene of the accident was recorded. In the video, Trukhin addresses the policeman with the words "let me go quietly deep into the forest," and then promises to "talk" with Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine noted that criminal proceedings involving deputies as suspects belong to the jurisdiction of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

"Therefore, we emphasize that all attempts to present the essence of the case in such a way that allegedly MP of Ukraine Oleksandr Trukhin tried to 'negotiate' something with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine do not correspond to reality," the Interior Ministry stressed.

The accident involving Trukhin occurred on the Boryspil highway on August 23. An Audi car drove into a Ford car at a high speed, which, in turn, rammed a Daewoo car. Six people were injured, including two children.

A number of media outlets then reported that Trukhin was driving Audi, but this information was subsequently deleted.

On August 31, the National Police announced that the case would be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations.

Acting Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachev said that the investigation into the accident involving MP Trukhin had not yet received information that would help establish who was driving the car during the incident.

