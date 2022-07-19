Facts

13:23 19.07.2022

Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

2 min read
Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada voted to terminate the powers of Iryna Venediktova as Prosecutor General of Ukraine," he said on his Telegram channel.

Member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said the adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 7567 was supported by 264 MPs at the plenary session on Tuesday.

"She was present at the meeting. The dismissal took place with a discussion. Like at the committee [at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement on July 19], there were no loud statements or accusations," the MP said.

At the same time, Arakhamia said that Venediktova has been on the president's team since the first days.

"We delegated her to the Prosecutor General's Office from the Verkhovna Rada. Therefore, I ask you not to listen to the rumors that are launched due to personnel rotations in the executive branch. Iryna Venediktova remains on the team. Her experience will serve the state in a new place, which needs to be strengthened by professional managers and lawyers. We are waiting for news about personnel appointments on the diplomatic front and thank you for your work," the head of the Servant of the People faction said.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #venediktova

MORE ABOUT

16:19 19.07.2022
Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

09:53 19.07.2022
President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

11:43 18.07.2022
Suspension of Bakanov, Venediktova does not mean their dismissal – President's Office

Suspension of Bakanov, Venediktova does not mean their dismissal – President's Office

09:06 18.07.2022
Zelensky suspends Venediktova from duties, appoints Oleksiy Symonenko as Acting Prosecutor General

Zelensky suspends Venediktova from duties, appoints Oleksiy Symonenko as Acting Prosecutor General

12:58 02.07.2022
ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

13:57 22.06.2022
Ukraine needs U.S. support for investigation into Russia's war crimes – Venediktova

Ukraine needs U.S. support for investigation into Russia's war crimes – Venediktova

16:13 09.06.2022
Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

15:02 30.05.2022
Venediktova: largest team in history of ICC works in Ukraine to bring war criminals to justice

Venediktova: largest team in history of ICC works in Ukraine to bring war criminals to justice

09:32 24.05.2022
Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

13:41 25.04.2022
Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

Rada dismisses Bakanov from SBU head post – MPs

LATEST

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ukraine joins IEA as associate country

Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in EU to be extended

Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

AD
AD
AD
AD