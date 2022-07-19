Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada voted to terminate the powers of Iryna Venediktova as Prosecutor General of Ukraine," he said on his Telegram channel.

Member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said the adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 7567 was supported by 264 MPs at the plenary session on Tuesday.

"She was present at the meeting. The dismissal took place with a discussion. Like at the committee [at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement on July 19], there were no loud statements or accusations," the MP said.

At the same time, Arakhamia said that Venediktova has been on the president's team since the first days.

"We delegated her to the Prosecutor General's Office from the Verkhovna Rada. Therefore, I ask you not to listen to the rumors that are launched due to personnel rotations in the executive branch. Iryna Venediktova remains on the team. Her experience will serve the state in a new place, which needs to be strengthened by professional managers and lawyers. We are waiting for news about personnel appointments on the diplomatic front and thank you for your work," the head of the Servant of the People faction said.