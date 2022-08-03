Facts

12:09 03.08.2022

MFA proposes appointing Venediktova as Ukraine's Ambassador to Switzerland – MP

1 min read
MP of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced that there was a proposal to the president for the appointment of former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova as Ukraine's Ambassador to Switzerland, but there is no official information about the decree yet.

"Now there is an ambassador to Switzerland – Iryna Venediktova," Zhelezniak said in Telegram on Wednesday.

Citing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, media said he signed a submission to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the appointment of Venediktova as Ambassador to Switzerland.

Zhelezniak later said in Telegram that "officially it is still unknown whether the president signed, but there is already a submission from the Foreign Ministry."

The agency does not currently have official information about the appointment of Venediktova as the head of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Switzerland.

