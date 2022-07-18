Facts

11:43 18.07.2022

Suspension of Bakanov, Venediktova does not mean their dismissal – President's Office

1 min read
Suspension of Bakanov, Venediktova does not mean their dismissal – President's Office

There is no talk of dismissing SBU Head Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova yet, Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Smirnov said during a telethon on Monday.

"Now we are not talking about the dismissal of these two officials, but about the fact that the prosecutor general has been removed from office, and the SBU head has been temporarily suspended from his duties," he said.

"In order to make impossible the potential influence of these two officials on the criminal proceedings that are being investigated against the SBU representatives, who are suspected of collaborating with the aggressor country, as well as for prosecutors, the president made the relevant decision," Smirnov said.

He did not rule out that, based on the results of the checks, the decision to dismiss them may not be made.

Tags: #bakanov #venediktova

