17:39 17.11.2022

Zelensky signs decree appointing ex-prosecutor general Venediktova as Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova as Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland.

Corresponding decree of November 17 is posted on the website of the head of state.

Venediktova was an MP of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the Servant of the People party (from August 29, 2019 to January 14, 2020). She was Prosecutor General of Ukraine from March 17, 2020 to July 17, 2022.

