Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front

Former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova may be appointed to a diplomatic post, said head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia.

"We expect in a few days, perhaps in a week, her [ex-Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova’s] new appointment on the diplomatic front," Arakhamia said on the National Telethon on Tuesday.

At the same time, MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said that Venediktova could become the ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland.

"I confirm that Venediktova is being considered as a candidate for the role of Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.