Ukraine needs U.S. support for investigation into Russia's war crimes – Venediktova

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has said Ukraine needs support from the United States in the form of additional professional assistance, equipment, and legal support for the investigation into Russia's war crimes.

"Ukraine badly needs its partners' support with additional professional assistance and equipment – assistance on the ground and special equipment. The United States is considering such a possibility. Legal support is as necessary and effective as defense assistance for fight against Russia, which is committing unexampled scaled atrocities against the civilians in our country," she said during a meeting with Attorney General of the United States Merrick Garland in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to the press service of the PGO.

Venediktova also stressed the importance of expert assistance in the sphere of returning assets Ukraine is expecting.

"We are actively cooperating on search of property of war criminals jointly with the American Cleptocapture Task Force," she said.

The officials also discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. on legal issues, as well as the format of the U.S. joint work with Ukraine in the task force for the investigation into Russia's war crimes.

Venediktova thanked the American colleagues for their high assessment of work of the Ukrainian law enforcement system under extremely difficult conditions of the war and thanked the U.S., EU, and British experts for their effective work within the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the sphere of fight against environmental crimes during the war, fight against corruption in Ukraine and cybersecurity issues.