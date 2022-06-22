Facts

13:57 22.06.2022

Ukraine needs U.S. support for investigation into Russia's war crimes – Venediktova

2 min read
Ukraine needs U.S. support for investigation into Russia's war crimes – Venediktova

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has said Ukraine needs support from the United States in the form of additional professional assistance, equipment, and legal support for the investigation into Russia's war crimes.

"Ukraine badly needs its partners' support with additional professional assistance and equipment – assistance on the ground and special equipment. The United States is considering such a possibility. Legal support is as necessary and effective as defense assistance for fight against Russia, which is committing unexampled scaled atrocities against the civilians in our country," she said during a meeting with Attorney General of the United States Merrick Garland in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to the press service of the PGO.

Venediktova also stressed the importance of expert assistance in the sphere of returning assets Ukraine is expecting.

"We are actively cooperating on search of property of war criminals jointly with the American Cleptocapture Task Force," she said.

The officials also discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. on legal issues, as well as the format of the U.S. joint work with Ukraine in the task force for the investigation into Russia's war crimes.

Venediktova thanked the American colleagues for their high assessment of work of the Ukrainian law enforcement system under extremely difficult conditions of the war and thanked the U.S., EU, and British experts for their effective work within the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the sphere of fight against environmental crimes during the war, fight against corruption in Ukraine and cybersecurity issues.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #venediktova

MORE ABOUT

16:13 09.06.2022
Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

15:02 30.05.2022
Venediktova: largest team in history of ICC works in Ukraine to bring war criminals to justice

Venediktova: largest team in history of ICC works in Ukraine to bring war criminals to justice

09:32 24.05.2022
Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

13:41 25.04.2022
Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

15:58 22.04.2022
French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

21:36 15.04.2022
Ukrainian prosecutor general confident Medvedchuk's Ukrainian citizenship isn't obstacle to his swap

Ukrainian prosecutor general confident Medvedchuk's Ukrainian citizenship isn't obstacle to his swap

15:48 28.03.2022
Venediktova: ICC prosecutor independent, my task is to provide evidence of war crimes

Venediktova: ICC prosecutor independent, my task is to provide evidence of war crimes

15:44 28.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Ukraine not to ratify Rome Statute over lack of consensus in Rada on this issue

Prosecutor General: Ukraine not to ratify Rome Statute over lack of consensus in Rada on this issue

10:52 27.02.2022
Ukraine's Prosecutor General: Citizens of Russia, if you do not stop war, then you are accomplices in war crimes

Ukraine's Prosecutor General: Citizens of Russia, if you do not stop war, then you are accomplices in war crimes

20:03 26.02.2022
Use of cluster bombs with Petal mines by Russians recorded in Kharkiv – Prosecutor General

Use of cluster bombs with Petal mines by Russians recorded in Kharkiv – Prosecutor General

AD

HOT NEWS

Draft conclusions of EU summit spelled out decision to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate member

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

US Dept of Justice to provide Ukraine with prosecutor to advise on anti-corruption issues

LATEST

Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

USA welcomes Zelensky's signing of Istanbul Convention

Italy to continue to raise funds for restoration of Bucha – mayor of Bergamo

Draft conclusions of EU summit spelled out decision to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate member

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

One killed, two wounded, lots of facilities damaged over missile attacks on Mykolaiv on Wed – mayor

Zelensky speaks with Swedish PM, receives confirmation of support for Ukraine at EUCO summit

Number of wounded children due to Russia’s military aggression increases to 592 – PGO

Publisher Chepovy killed at front

AD
AD
AD
AD