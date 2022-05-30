Venediktova: largest team in history of ICC works in Ukraine to bring war criminals to justice

Venediktova: largest team in history of ICC works in Ukraine to bring war criminals to justice

KYIV. May 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The effectiveness of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and experts of the International Criminal Court (ICC) work is a matter of life for Ukrainians, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"The Hague is waiting for war criminals. We are doing everything to make this happen as quickly as possible - we coordinate efforts with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. We discussed current issues of cooperation and further strategy with Karim Khan [Prosecutor of the ICC]," the Prosecutor General wrote on Monday on her page on Facebook.

She said also that Ukraine currently has the largest team of experts and investigators in the history of the ICC, who are conducting an independent investigation.

"They collect evidence directly at the sites of war crimes to start the process of bringing to justice in the international arena of justice. There are also plans to create a permanent representative office - a field office," Venediktova said.

The Prosecutor General noted that the common goal of the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office and the ICC Prosecutor's Office is "justice that can stop atrocities."

"The punishment of certain war criminals should be a signal to others that responsibility is inevitable. The effectiveness of both the national law enforcement system and the ICC in investigating and prosecuting Russian war crimes is really a matter of saving the lives of Ukrainians," the Prosecutor General said.