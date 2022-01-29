Facts

16:34 29.01.2022

Ukrainian film director Horbach' film Klondike wins award at Sundance 2022 Film Festival

1 min read
Ukrainian film director Horbach' film Klondike wins award at Sundance 2022 Film Festival

Ukrainian film director Maryna Er Gorbach has received an award for the film Klondike at the Sundance2022 Film Festival in the category World Art Cinema (drama), Hromadske said on Telegram.

The film is about the war in Donbas and the crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17.

The Danish-Ukrainian-Swedish documentary "A House Made Of Splinters" directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont also received the award of the festival.

Sundance Film Festival is a national American independent film festival. It has been held since 1985 .

Tags: #sundance #film #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 29.01.2022
Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere sets sail to Antarctica

Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere sets sail to Antarctica

14:28 29.01.2022
Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

13:30 29.01.2022
Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

11:40 29.01.2022
British PM intends to visit Ukraine, talk with Putin – media

British PM intends to visit Ukraine, talk with Putin – media

20:47 28.01.2022
USA still does not know if Russia going to attack Ukraine – Pentagon chief

USA still does not know if Russia going to attack Ukraine – Pentagon chief

20:30 28.01.2022
Ukraine ready to create defense alliances with other countries – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to create defense alliances with other countries – Zelensky

20:20 28.01.2022
Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

20:07 28.01.2022
Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

17:32 28.01.2022
Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

15:49 28.01.2022
Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere sets sail to Antarctica

Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Ministry calls messages about Moscow sending medical materials to border with Ukraine information and psychological warfare

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail

US wants sanctions to hit Russian industry for threatening Ukraine – White House

Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD