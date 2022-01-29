Ukrainian film director Horbach' film Klondike wins award at Sundance 2022 Film Festival

Ukrainian film director Maryna Er Gorbach has received an award for the film Klondike at the Sundance2022 Film Festival in the category World Art Cinema (drama), Hromadske said on Telegram.

The film is about the war in Donbas and the crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17.

The Danish-Ukrainian-Swedish documentary "A House Made Of Splinters" directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont also received the award of the festival.

Sundance Film Festival is a national American independent film festival. It has been held since 1985 .