Facts

11:15 29.01.2022

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day and since the beginning of the current day, Russia-led forces in Donbas have not violated the ceasefire regime, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"Over the past day, on January 28, and as of 7:00 of the current day, no violations of the ceasefire regime by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Saturday.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:35 29.01.2022
Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

16:15 27.01.2022
Zelensky positively assesses talks in Paris, declares priority of achieving 'stable and unconditional ceasefire' in Donbas

Zelensky positively assesses talks in Paris, declares priority of achieving 'stable and unconditional ceasefire' in Donbas

17:47 25.01.2022
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

17:39 10.01.2022
Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

16:04 08.01.2022
Russian occupation forces continue to block traffic along most humanitarian road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Russian occupation forces continue to block traffic along most humanitarian road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

10:33 05.01.2022
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:36 03.01.2022
It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

18:27 31.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

18:21 30.12.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:42 30.12.2021
Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere sets sail to Antarctica

Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

LATEST

Ukrainian film director Horbach' film Klondike wins award at Sundance 2022 Film Festival

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere sets sail to Antarctica

Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail

US wants sanctions to hit Russian industry for threatening Ukraine – White House

British PM intends to visit Ukraine, talk with Putin – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD