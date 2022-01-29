No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day and since the beginning of the current day, Russia-led forces in Donbas have not violated the ceasefire regime, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

