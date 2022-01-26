European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

Members of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on Security and Defense will travel to Ukraine from January 30 to February 2 to gather information on the current crisis.

As reported on the website of the European Parliament on Wednesday, a delegation of eight MEPs led by Foreign Affairs Committee Chair David McAllister (Germany) and Security and Defense Subcommittee Chair Nathalie Loizeau (France) will carry out a fact-finding mission to Ukraine on Sunday.

"During the visit… MEPs will observe the situation on the ground, and demonstrate the European Parliament's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its opposition to any steps by Russia to further escalate the crisis. The visit is part of large-scale diplomatic effort to de-escalate the situation and avoid the disastrous consequences of a possible war in Ukraine," the European Parliament said.

The delegation of the European Parliament will meet with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and has requested meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers and the deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration. They will also hold talks with the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council and Members of the Verkhova Rada's Committees on Foreign Affairs, on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union, and on Security and Defence.

According to the statement, in the resolution adopted in December on Ukraine, the European Parliament expressed support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.