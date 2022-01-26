Facts

20:47 26.01.2022

European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

2 min read
European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

Members of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on Security and Defense will travel to Ukraine from January 30 to February 2 to gather information on the current crisis.

As reported on the website of the European Parliament on Wednesday, a delegation of eight MEPs led by Foreign Affairs Committee Chair David McAllister (Germany) and Security and Defense Subcommittee Chair Nathalie Loizeau (France) will carry out a fact-finding mission to Ukraine on Sunday.

"During the visit… MEPs will observe the situation on the ground, and demonstrate the European Parliament's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its opposition to any steps by Russia to further escalate the crisis. The visit is part of large-scale diplomatic effort to de-escalate the situation and avoid the disastrous consequences of a possible war in Ukraine," the European Parliament said.

The delegation of the European Parliament will meet with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and has requested meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers and the deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration. They will also hold talks with the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council and Members of the Verkhova Rada's Committees on Foreign Affairs, on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union, and on Security and Defence.

According to the statement, in the resolution adopted in December on Ukraine, the European Parliament expressed support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Tags: #visit #parliament #ukraine #european
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:39 26.01.2022
Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

10:32 26.01.2022
Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

17:51 25.01.2022
New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

16:49 25.01.2022
Rada increases value of parcels imported to Ukraine without taxation for individuals to EUR 150

Rada increases value of parcels imported to Ukraine without taxation for individuals to EUR 150

13:53 25.01.2022
Germany, Ukraine reach moment of truth on some fundamentally important issues for security, future of Ukraine – Kuleba

Germany, Ukraine reach moment of truth on some fundamentally important issues for security, future of Ukraine – Kuleba

13:15 25.01.2022
Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

12:58 25.01.2022
Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

09:38 25.01.2022
Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

09:24 24.01.2022
Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

13:48 22.01.2022
Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

Blinken: USA hands over to Moscow both evaluation of Russian security proposals, US ideas, concerns

Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

USA ready for talks with Russia in case of de-escalation of situation around Ukraine, Moscow's readiness for serious dialogue – Blinken

USA has no idea what Russia decides on Ukraine, but fears attack on Ukraine until mid-Feb – U.S. Under Secretary of State

LATEST

No options for sanctions against Russia excluded

Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

Blinken: USA hands over to Moscow both evaluation of Russian security proposals, US ideas, concerns

Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

USA ready for talks with Russia in case of de-escalation of situation around Ukraine, Moscow's readiness for serious dialogue – Blinken

U.S. Ambassador Sullivan hands over written response to Russian proposals on security guarantees - Russian Foreign Ministry

USA has no idea what Russia decides on Ukraine, but fears attack on Ukraine until mid-Feb – U.S. Under Secretary of State

Germany to supply 5,000 helmets to Ukraine

Cyberattack hits Ukraine.ua official website of Ukrainian

Prosecutor General on intl situation, threats to Ukraine: We're staying relevant in coordination of all structures

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD