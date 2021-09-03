Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that the agreement of all parties is necessary for the expansion of the Normandy format, but the United States is ready to participate in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Donbas.

"All negotiations may happen when there is an agreement on this by all parties. I can only tell you that the United States is ready (and they have confirmed this) to participate and do everything that is possible from their part in order to help Ukraine end the war and to provide a system of truly sustainable security for our country," Yermak told the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on the 1+1 television channel Thursday.