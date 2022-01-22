Von der Leyen assures Zelensky of EU's readiness to work with Ukraine in energy sector

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she confirmed Brussels' readiness to support Kyiv financially and strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

"I just talked to President Zelensky... We discussed the current security situation. The EU is ready to provide further financial support to Ukraine and to reinforce our energy partnership," she said on Twitter.

As reported, the sides also discussed preparations for holding an international energy business forum in Ukraine, which was agreed upon in November, and coordinated steps aimed at integrating the unified energy system of Ukraine into the European ENTSO-E network.