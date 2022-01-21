PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

On Friday, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) filed an appeal against the court's decision on the application of a preventive measure against the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-19), MP Petro Poroshenko in the form of personal guarantees.

"Prosecutors will insist on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention against the suspect with the alternative of posting a bail in the amount of UAH 1 billion," the message published on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office says.