Facts

19:01 18.01.2022

Over 150 territorial defense battalions to be formed in Ukraine, each soldier to be assigned weapon - Defense Ministry

2 min read
Over 150 territorial defense battalions to be formed in Ukraine, each soldier to be assigned weapon - Defense Ministry

As part of the deployment of the Territorial Defense System in Ukraine, more than 150 battalions will be created, each soldier of which will be assigned a weapon, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As part of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the formation of 25 brigades (one region - one brigade) continues, which will unite more than 150 battalions (one battalion per district). The permanent strength of the Territorial Defense in peacetime will be 10,000 military personnel. According to the state of the special period, the units of the Territorial Defense will number more than 130,000 people, for which an appropriate reserve will be formed," the message, released following the meeting on the deployment of a territorial defense system, says.

According to Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, the deployment of the Territorial Defense system will take place in three stages.

"The Territorial Defense is a separate branch of forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At first stage, the brigades and battalions of the Territorial Defense will be deployed in peacetime. This is happening right now. Each battalion forms a skeleton of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their task is to command, train and coordinate civilian persons who will sign a contract to serve in the Territorial Defense reserve and will defend the territory where they live," Reznikov said.

He noted that due to these reservists of the Territorial Defense, each battalion will have up to 600 people.

"Formation of the Territorial Defense reserve for the states of the special period is the second stage after the organizational and administrative core of the military personnel is created in the battalions and brigades and the appropriate conditions are provided. Weapons will be assigned to those who conclude a contract and serve in the Territorial Defense reserve. It will be given out for the duration of the exercises or in the event of certain situations," Reznikov said.

It is reported that as of January 17, some 86% of the places of deployment of Territorial Defense units throughout Ukraine have already been determined.

"The pace of deployment of the military component of the Territorial Defense is accelerating," the Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #territorial_defense #battalions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 14.01.2022
Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

17:11 01.01.2022
Zelensky appoints Halushkin Commander of territorial defense forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Zelensky appoints Halushkin Commander of territorial defense forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

11:29 24.12.2021
Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

09:07 23.12.2021
Defense Ministry, AFU welcome agreement to observe ceasefire confirmed at TCG meeting

Defense Ministry, AFU welcome agreement to observe ceasefire confirmed at TCG meeting

15:34 07.12.2021
Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

14:32 03.12.2021
State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

13:11 23.11.2021
Main Intelligence Directorate reports on increase of combat readiness of Russian troops in ORDLO

Main Intelligence Directorate reports on increase of combat readiness of Russian troops in ORDLO

17:38 01.11.2021
Ukrainian Defense Ministry denies data about buildup of Russian troops near Ukrainian border

Ukrainian Defense Ministry denies data about buildup of Russian troops near Ukrainian border

18:07 22.10.2021
Zelensky decides on possible candidate for post of Defense Minister in case of Taran's resignation

Zelensky decides on possible candidate for post of Defense Minister in case of Taran's resignation

17:26 27.08.2021
In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

LATEST

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

Servant of People prepares list of 61 local deputies to whom imperative mandate applies

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

CIA director visits Ukraine last week – media

Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases, 188 related deaths in past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD