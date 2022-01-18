Servant of People prepares list of 61 local deputies to whom imperative mandate applies

The Servant of the People political party, based on data from regional party organizations, has prepared a preliminary list of 61 deputies of local councils, to which the procedure of an imperative mandate may be applied, head of the political force Olena Shuliak said.

"There are already preliminary lists from regional organizations regarding deputies of local councils, to whom the procedure of an imperative mandate may be applied. As of today, there are 61 people on this list, from all over Ukraine. But now we are considering candidates for each specific case, therefore, of course, this figure can be changed both upwards and downwards," Shuliak said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

"In general, the number of deputies of local councils from the Servant of the People is 6,407, so 61 deputies submitted by regional organizations for an imperative mandate is a very small percentage," the politician added.

At the same time, she noted that the party plans on January 27 to hold a meeting of one of its governing bodies - the National Council of Communities, whose members are the heads of all regional organizations and city organizations of the cities of Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih of Dnipropetrovsk region, at which the candidacies of local deputies will be discussed directly, to which the imperative mandate will apply.

"At the central level, we have already looked at it and worked with lawyers. But since we are going through this procedure for the first time, we would like it to be as transparent as possible, understandable for all participants: why this is applied to this or that deputy of the local council. It is necessary to analyze all the votes, visiting plenary sessions, standing committees," the politician said.

"According to the law, an imperative mandate is applied if the deputy did not join the faction, was expelled from it, or when he does not vote in accordance with the decisions of the faction. At the same time, we will definitely monitor the situation to see if the local deputy works in general, because if he does not attend meetings without a good reason, then he should not represent the interests of voters, because he simply does not fulfill his duties," Shuliak explained.

As reported, the Servant of the People political party intends to make the first decisions in early February 2022 on the application of an imperative mandate to local deputies from a political force.