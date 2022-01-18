Facts

18:37 18.01.2022

Servant of People prepares list of 61 local deputies to whom imperative mandate applies

3 min read
Servant of People prepares list of 61 local deputies to whom imperative mandate applies

The Servant of the People political party, based on data from regional party organizations, has prepared a preliminary list of 61 deputies of local councils, to which the procedure of an imperative mandate may be applied, head of the political force Olena Shuliak said.

"There are already preliminary lists from regional organizations regarding deputies of local councils, to whom the procedure of an imperative mandate may be applied. As of today, there are 61 people on this list, from all over Ukraine. But now we are considering candidates for each specific case, therefore, of course, this figure can be changed both upwards and downwards," Shuliak said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

"In general, the number of deputies of local councils from the Servant of the People is 6,407, so 61 deputies submitted by regional organizations for an imperative mandate is a very small percentage," the politician added.

At the same time, she noted that the party plans on January 27 to hold a meeting of one of its governing bodies - the National Council of Communities, whose members are the heads of all regional organizations and city organizations of the cities of Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih of Dnipropetrovsk region, at which the candidacies of local deputies will be discussed directly, to which the imperative mandate will apply.

"At the central level, we have already looked at it and worked with lawyers. But since we are going through this procedure for the first time, we would like it to be as transparent as possible, understandable for all participants: why this is applied to this or that deputy of the local council. It is necessary to analyze all the votes, visiting plenary sessions, standing committees," the politician said.

"According to the law, an imperative mandate is applied if the deputy did not join the faction, was expelled from it, or when he does not vote in accordance with the decisions of the faction. At the same time, we will definitely monitor the situation to see if the local deputy works in general, because if he does not attend meetings without a good reason, then he should not represent the interests of voters, because he simply does not fulfill his duties," Shuliak explained.

As reported, the Servant of the People political party intends to make the first decisions in early February 2022 on the application of an imperative mandate to local deputies from a political force.

Tags: #shuliak #servant_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:26 29.12.2021
Servant of People remains leader of electoral sympathies, but its lead over other parties insignificant

Servant of People remains leader of electoral sympathies, but its lead over other parties insignificant

13:22 27.12.2021
Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

12:11 27.12.2021
Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

18:07 17.11.2021
Servant of People intends to prevent increase in prices for public transport in Kyiv

Servant of People intends to prevent increase in prices for public transport in Kyiv

18:44 15.11.2021
Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

11:11 15.11.2021
Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

16:51 01.10.2021
Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

17:01 30.09.2021
Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

14:52 20.09.2021
Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

14:48 20.04.2021
Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 150 territorial defense battalions to be formed in Ukraine, each soldier to be assigned weapon - Defense Ministry

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

LATEST

Over 150 territorial defense battalions to be formed in Ukraine, each soldier to be assigned weapon - Defense Ministry

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

CIA director visits Ukraine last week – media

Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases, 188 related deaths in past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD