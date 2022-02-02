Facts

10:08 02.02.2022

Shuliak announces decision to exclude MP Trukhin from Servant of People party

Head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak has announced the decision to exclude MP Oleksandr Trukhin from the ranks of the party.

"As the head of the political party Servant of the People, I decided to exclude Oleksandr Trukhin from the ranks of the party. This means the termination of his powers as chairman of the Poltava regional organization of the party," she wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Shuliak noted that "the party also calls on the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada to immediately convene a meeting and consider the incident involving Oleksandr Trukhin to make a decision."

