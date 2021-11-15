Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Leader of the Servant of the People party, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniyenko, proposes the candidacy of Olena Shuliak for the post of the party's head.

"Our idea is that the head of the party is not only its leader and deputy, but is engaged in party building twenty four seven. Olena Shuliak just clearly understands all the problems of the party, has the necessary leadership qualities to lead our party ship to its destination and not run aground," Korniyenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He noted that he decided to resign as the chairman of the party in order to focus on the work of the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.