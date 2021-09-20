Facts

14:52 20.09.2021

Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

The Servant of the People faction at a meeting on Monday will not consider the issue of personnel rotation in the government, said first deputy head of the faction Oleksandr Korniyenko.

"Today there will be no government personnel issues. At least, this is not planned," Korniyenko said at a briefing on Monday.

He stressed that earlier it was a question of possible personnel reshuffles in the government in late September - early October, while "today is only mid-September."

Tags: #government #servant_people
