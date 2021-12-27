Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

The regional organizations of the Servant of the People party will nominate potential members of the disciplinary commission of the political force, after which the congress will approve its effective quantitative composition, Head of the party Olena Shuliak has said.

"The emergence of such an agency is definitely relevant for the party, as it is necessary to consider different situations related to local deputies and parliamentarians… This agency will consider the possibility of applying an imperative mandate to local deputies, exclusion from the parliamentary faction of MPs, as well as deprivation of their mandates. Surely, it is good if there is no need to raise the issue of depriving MPs of their mandates at the congress, but the disciplinary commission will be able to deal with this too," Shuliak told Interfax-Ukraine.

When asked what the composition of the disciplinary commission will be, Shuliak said presumably the regional organizations will nominate "such authoritative people who can work in it, and we will choose an effective number at the congress." "If, for example, if it includes 50 people, then it will definitely never meet. Therefore, there will be seven or nine members, the party congress will decide directly, that is, it will not be my sole decision," the politician said.