Servant of People intends to prevent increase in prices for public transport in Kyiv

The Servant of the People political party intends to audit the functioning of public transport in Kyiv and prevent an increase in prices for travel in transport.

"We, the Servant of the People political party in the city of Kyiv and its representatives in parliament, will initiate a non-admission of an increase in the cost of travel, in addition, we will initiate a full audit of the functioning of public transport and a full audit of what is happening in the Kyiv metro," MP Lesia Zaburanna said at the plenary session of parliament on Wednesday.

As the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, Zaburanna spoke from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, which was surrounded by her colleagues from the faction. At the end of her performance, they sang a few lines from the well-known song "How could I not love you, my Kyiv."