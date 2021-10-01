Facts

16:51 01.10.2021

Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

1 min read
Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction will not discuss the issue of the possible resignation of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov at its retreat session on Friday, Head of the faction David Arakhamia said.

"I took the lists [signature lists for recalling Razumkov from the post of the Rada chairman], but no one has collected any signatures yet [...] No, [today we will not collect signatures], we may have a faction tomorrow, we have not decided yet [...]Our trip was planned in advance and the issue of Razumkov was not envisaged," Arakhamia told journalists in Truskavets.

According to him, the work of the retreat session of the faction on Friday will be mainly devoted to the results, the heads of the committees prepared their reports, who has already started what reforms, at what stage they are, how many bills we still have left," that is, only by analyzing the work parliament in two years.

Tags: #razumkov #servant_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:01 30.09.2021
Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

12:31 30.09.2021
Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

12:30 30.09.2021
Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

17:41 20.09.2021
Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

14:52 20.09.2021
Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

13:19 15.09.2021
Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

14:51 11.09.2021
Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

16:39 10.09.2021
Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

15:40 06.09.2021
President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

14:44 06.09.2021
Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

LATEST

Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

Bulgaria to raise quota of permits for Ukrainian road carriers by almost quarter in 2022

Ukraine and Israel are in the final stage of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates approved by the FDA - The Embassy

Ukrainian driver's license valid in UAE from Friday

Klitschko fires head of Kyiv General Planning Institute

G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine welcomes appointment of Tochytsky as Dpty FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD