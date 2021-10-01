Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction will not discuss the issue of the possible resignation of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov at its retreat session on Friday, Head of the faction David Arakhamia said.

"I took the lists [signature lists for recalling Razumkov from the post of the Rada chairman], but no one has collected any signatures yet [...] No, [today we will not collect signatures], we may have a faction tomorrow, we have not decided yet [...]Our trip was planned in advance and the issue of Razumkov was not envisaged," Arakhamia told journalists in Truskavets.

According to him, the work of the retreat session of the faction on Friday will be mainly devoted to the results, the heads of the committees prepared their reports, who has already started what reforms, at what stage they are, how many bills we still have left," that is, only by analyzing the work parliament in two years.