Facts

17:01 30.09.2021

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

2 min read
Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov declares that he has no conflict with the Servant of the People faction.

"I really have no conflict [with the Servant of the People faction]. If someone wants to create it, then that is another question. I would like to understand all the subjects of this conflict ... There was a task, and David Heorhiyovych [Arakhamia] fulfilled it," Razumkov told reporters after a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, he noted that he is ready to defend his position, including at the faction meeting, if he is invited.

The speaker also added that he was not invited to the meeting of the faction in Truskavets and therefore would not go there.

In addition, Razumkov said that he did not discuss with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the issue of his recall from the post of speaker.

"There was a conversation with Arakhamia [after receiving a letter of the recall]. I also did not hear any complaints ... I think the main initiator of this process was not David Heorhiyovych," Razumkov emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, with any decision of the faction and a possible resignation, he is not going to leave politics.

As reported, the letter on the recall of the chairman of the parliament was sent by head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia from the deputy faction, and not on behalf of the people's deputy.

Tags: #razumkov #servant_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:31 30.09.2021
Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

12:30 30.09.2021
Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

17:41 20.09.2021
Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

14:52 20.09.2021
Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

13:19 15.09.2021
Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

14:51 11.09.2021
Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

16:39 10.09.2021
Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

15:40 06.09.2021
President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

14:44 06.09.2021
Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

13:30 01.09.2021
Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

LATEST

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine welcomes appointment of Tochytsky as Dpty FM

Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Cabinet Reshuffle is Justified when it Aims to Make a Breakthrough in Certain Areas – Kostyrya

EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

Central, local authorities sign Memo on settlement of problematic issues in heat supply

Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD