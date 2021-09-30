Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov declares that he has no conflict with the Servant of the People faction.

"I really have no conflict [with the Servant of the People faction]. If someone wants to create it, then that is another question. I would like to understand all the subjects of this conflict ... There was a task, and David Heorhiyovych [Arakhamia] fulfilled it," Razumkov told reporters after a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, he noted that he is ready to defend his position, including at the faction meeting, if he is invited.

The speaker also added that he was not invited to the meeting of the faction in Truskavets and therefore would not go there.

In addition, Razumkov said that he did not discuss with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the issue of his recall from the post of speaker.

"There was a conversation with Arakhamia [after receiving a letter of the recall]. I also did not hear any complaints ... I think the main initiator of this process was not David Heorhiyovych," Razumkov emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, with any decision of the faction and a possible resignation, he is not going to leave politics.

As reported, the letter on the recall of the chairman of the parliament was sent by head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia from the deputy faction, and not on behalf of the people's deputy.