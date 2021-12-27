Facts

13:22 27.12.2021

Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

2 min read
Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

Head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak believes that members of their parliamentary faction who have decided to join interfactional association "Reasonable Politics" should first hand over their parliamentary mandates and only after that participate in the creation of new political brands.

"I hope that everyone has already crossed over. However, I would like to appeal to my colleagues who also intend [to join MFO 'Reasonable Politics']: hand over your mandates and then create your own political brands, do not make use the names of others people. Let you be elected honestly, then you will participate in the work of the parliament," Shuliak told Interfax-Ukraine.

She also said the MFO "Reasonable Policy" significantly affects the activities of the Servant of the People party and the mood within the political force.

"Particularly, are the members of MFO 'Reasonable Politics' negotiating with other representatives of our political force in parliament? Yes, they are. Do representatives of MFO 'Reasonable Politics' come to the regions and work with representatives of our regional organizations? They work. That is, this is a rather serious story. We must admit that there are people who create their own political power, and to achieve this goal they will use different means and methods, we need to be ready for this," the politician said.

According to her, the possibility of depriving former chairman Dmytro Razumkov of his mandate "theoretically remains, but legally it is a rather difficult decision."

"Therefore, we believe that the best solution for Dmytro Oleksandrovych as a responsible politician, whom he calls himself, is to hand over the mandate himself. This is a matter of political culture, but, surely, Razumkov is not going to do this," Shuliak said.

Tags: #shuliak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:11 27.12.2021
Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

18:44 15.11.2021
Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

11:11 15.11.2021
Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

14:12 08.04.2021
Interdepartmental working group creates roadmap for solving problems of long-delayed unfinished residential construction – MP Shuliak

Interdepartmental working group creates roadmap for solving problems of long-delayed unfinished residential construction – MP Shuliak

12:26 08.04.2021
Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

12:48 03.12.2016
Shuliak claims he knew nothing about introduction of ATO regime on Feb 18, 2014

Shuliak claims he knew nothing about introduction of ATO regime on Feb 18, 2014

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

LATEST

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Trucks with 28 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter ORDLO via Schastia checkpoint

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

Sea of ​​Azov may become springboard for Russia-Ukraine possible armed conflict – media

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

Stefanchuk signs law on localization in mechanical engineering

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD