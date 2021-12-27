Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

Head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak believes that members of their parliamentary faction who have decided to join interfactional association "Reasonable Politics" should first hand over their parliamentary mandates and only after that participate in the creation of new political brands.

"I hope that everyone has already crossed over. However, I would like to appeal to my colleagues who also intend [to join MFO 'Reasonable Politics']: hand over your mandates and then create your own political brands, do not make use the names of others people. Let you be elected honestly, then you will participate in the work of the parliament," Shuliak told Interfax-Ukraine.

She also said the MFO "Reasonable Policy" significantly affects the activities of the Servant of the People party and the mood within the political force.

"Particularly, are the members of MFO 'Reasonable Politics' negotiating with other representatives of our political force in parliament? Yes, they are. Do representatives of MFO 'Reasonable Politics' come to the regions and work with representatives of our regional organizations? They work. That is, this is a rather serious story. We must admit that there are people who create their own political power, and to achieve this goal they will use different means and methods, we need to be ready for this," the politician said.

According to her, the possibility of depriving former chairman Dmytro Razumkov of his mandate "theoretically remains, but legally it is a rather difficult decision."

"Therefore, we believe that the best solution for Dmytro Oleksandrovych as a responsible politician, whom he calls himself, is to hand over the mandate himself. This is a matter of political culture, but, surely, Razumkov is not going to do this," Shuliak said.