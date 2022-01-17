Facts

14:51 17.01.2022

Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

2 min read
Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba says that the dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on the issue of arms supplies to protect territorial integrity will continue.

"We know where and what weapons we can get. We know perfectly well how to use it to protect – I emphasize – exclusively protect the territory of our land, and we are working on this every day and we have very good results. And our dialogue with Germany on this issue will also continue," Kuleba said at a joint briefing with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Monday.

He noted that during negotiations with Baerbock on Monday, the issue of arms supplies was discussed, however, Ukraine would like the situation to be resolved diplomatically.

"Today, we discussed with the minister the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine from Germany, and I cited the arguments and position of the Ukrainian side. But, first of all, we really want the diplomatic track to work. And so that the efforts that we are currently making with Germany to achieve a result in the Normandy format ... will give their result," Kuleba stressed.

As reported, President of Ukraine Vlodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Italian ezine La Repubblica, noted that Germany prevented the supply of anti-drone guns and anti-sniper systems to Ukraine through NATO. "Do we really have no right for them in the eighth year of the war? Obviously, we have. Any democratic State that defends itself from aggression should have the right to acquire such defense tools. But in some capitals, fear is still winning," he said.

Tags: #kuleba #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:18 17.01.2022
German Hydrogen Diplomacy Office to open in Ukraine – Baerbock

German Hydrogen Diplomacy Office to open in Ukraine – Baerbock

11:58 17.01.2022
Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

17:04 15.01.2022
Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

12:37 15.01.2022
Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

15:26 13.01.2022
Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

10:41 13.01.2022
Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

09:06 13.01.2022
Embassy confirms that Germany does not simplify entry conditions for Ukrainians

Embassy confirms that Germany does not simplify entry conditions for Ukrainians

10:24 10.01.2022
Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

18:40 05.01.2022
Ukraine, EU faced with task of helping Russia reduce tensions, abandon aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Ukraine, EU faced with task of helping Russia reduce tensions, abandon aggressive intentions – Kuleba

11:43 05.01.2022
Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

Poroshenko passes through passport control

Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

LATEST

Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

Canadian FM Joly arrives in Ukraine on visit on Monday

Website of developer of public websites affected by hacker attack still not working

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

British Ambassador urges to unite against Russian aggression, not to be distracted by polarising of Ukraine situation

SBI says its employees attempted to hand proceeding documents to Poroshenko at airport

Poroshenko passes through passport control

Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

Poroshenko calls on Ukraine's democratic forces to unite before his return to homeland

EU strongly condemns cyberattack against Ukraine – Borrell declaration on behalf of EU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD