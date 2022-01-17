Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba says that the dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on the issue of arms supplies to protect territorial integrity will continue.

"We know where and what weapons we can get. We know perfectly well how to use it to protect – I emphasize – exclusively protect the territory of our land, and we are working on this every day and we have very good results. And our dialogue with Germany on this issue will also continue," Kuleba said at a joint briefing with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Monday.

He noted that during negotiations with Baerbock on Monday, the issue of arms supplies was discussed, however, Ukraine would like the situation to be resolved diplomatically.

"Today, we discussed with the minister the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine from Germany, and I cited the arguments and position of the Ukrainian side. But, first of all, we really want the diplomatic track to work. And so that the efforts that we are currently making with Germany to achieve a result in the Normandy format ... will give their result," Kuleba stressed.

As reported, President of Ukraine Vlodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Italian ezine La Repubblica, noted that Germany prevented the supply of anti-drone guns and anti-sniper systems to Ukraine through NATO. "Do we really have no right for them in the eighth year of the war? Obviously, we have. Any democratic State that defends itself from aggression should have the right to acquire such defense tools. But in some capitals, fear is still winning," he said.