17:04 15.01.2022

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, following the results of an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European Union countries, thanked the partners for their strong support of Ukraine.

"I greatly appreciate resolute support for Ukraine at the EU Gymnich Foreign Affairs Council. The EU is unanimous: Ukraine's security is the security of the entire Europe. We keep working closely with our partners to prevent, deter and demotivate Russia from further aggression," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss, in turn, stressed that Russia must de-escalate and return to negotiations.

"Russia is waging a disinformation campaign intended to destabilize and justify an invasion of its sovereign neighbor Ukraine. Russia must halt its aggression, deescalate and engage in meaningful talks," she said on Twitter.

