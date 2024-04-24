Facts

19:19 24.04.2024

Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the allies to switch to “preventing loss of life and destruction of the country,” and also to increase the production of weapons.

In his interview with The Guardian, Kuleba said Ukraine’s allies should switch from “expressing condolences and sympathy to Ukrainians and promising to help with recovery, to preventing loss of life and destruction of the country.”

The minister pointed out that restoring U.S. military assistance would not be enough to defeat Russia.

“No single package can stop the Russians. What will stop the Russians is a united front of all of Ukraine and all of its partners,” he said.

According to Kuleba, the West needs to increase the production of weapons, as Ukraine has done, because Russia is ahead in this.

“When I see what Russia achieved in building up its defence industrial base in two years of the war and what the west has achieved, I think something is wrong on the part of the west,” Kuleba said.

“The west has to realise the era of peace in Europe is over,” the minister stressed.

Peak military industrial production on the part of Ukraine’s allies was not expected until late 2024, the foreign minister said.

 

