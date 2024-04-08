Diplomacy

18:18 08.04.2024

Ukrainian, Japanese FMs discuss ways to advance Peace Formula

1 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yōko had a phone conversation during which they discussed ways to advance the Peace Formula and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"During our call today, I thanked Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yōko for Japan's unwavering support for Ukraine. We discussed ways to advance the Peace Formula, strengthen bilateral cooperation, and make the Special Global Partnership between Ukraine and Japan even more successful," Kuleba said on the X Social Network on Monday.

