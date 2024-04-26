Dpty Director General of Rosatom notified of suspicion of looting Chornobyl NPP during occupation

The National Police of Ukraine reported suspicion to Deputy General Director of Rosatom Nikolai Mulyukin for looting the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) during the occupation in 2022, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine announced suspicion to Deputy General Director of Rosatom - Russian Police Major General Nikolai Nikolaevich Mulyukin, born in 1958," the minister wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The Minister of Internal Affairs noted that Mulyukin led the looting of the nuclear power plant during the occupation of Chornobyl.

"This is the first suspicion against a Russian official of this rank," Klymenko emphasized.

"The defendant was personally at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. His 'specialists' did not know what to do with the plant during decommissioning. Therefore, they simply plundered the property. The Russian military carried out the orders of Rosatom's members at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, holding hostage the plant's workers and the National Guardsmen who defended it," the Minister of Internal Affairs said.

According to him, more than 100 occupiers who participated in the seizure and robbery of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant have already been identified.

"It has been confirmed that it was Mulyukin who led the occupiers at the site," the minister concluded.