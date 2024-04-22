Facts

15:42 22.04.2024

Kuleba to EU Foreign, Defense Ministers: The time for discussion is over, we need action

2 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba took part online in a meeting of EU Foreign and Defense Ministers together with Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on Monday.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, Kuleba informed his European colleagues about the critical needs of Ukraine to counter Russian aggression and change the situation on the battlefield in favor of Ukraine. He recalled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for immediate action, not discussion, to support our country.

"We can prevent the worst-case scenarios if we act together and without fear. We need concrete and bold decisions today to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot and SAMP/T systems, missiles, artillery and ammunition, and other weapons and equipment as soon as possible. Now that you are all here at the table, it's time to act, not to debate," the minister said.

The foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine expressed gratitude to their European counterparts for all the military and other support provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.

"We all welcome the decision of the U.S. House of Representatives to provide a strong support package for Ukraine. But we in Europe cannot and should not relax. First of all, the defense of Europe is first and foremost a matter for us, Europeans. Secondly, over the six months of discussions in the United States, Europe has demonstrated real leadership and the ability to act. I am grateful to you for this. We have to remember this feeling and continue this forward movement of Europe," Kuleba said.

The minister emphasized that "strength stops Russia. Caution only provokes it."

"Not vice versa. The only way to prevent Putin from igniting a bigger war in Europe is to inflict painful losses on the Russian occupation forces on the territory of Ukraine. Only by inflicting a defeat on Putin on our territory can we force him to abandon his aggressive plans for Moldova, Poland, the Baltic States, Finland and other European countries," he said.

Another topic of conversation was the protection of Ukraine's energy system from Russian terror and strengthening the resilience of the country, protection of cities and communities, and strengthening of Ukrainian soldiers.

#kuleba

