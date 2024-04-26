Facts

10:56 26.04.2024

Pivden command: Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV destroyed in Kherson region, ZALA UAV in Odesa region

Pivden command: Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV destroyed in Kherson region, ZALA UAV in Odesa region

Air defense units destroyed the Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in Kherson region, the ZALA UAV in Odesa region, the press service of the Pivden (South) Air Command reports.

"On the night of April 26, 2024, in Kherson region, the air defense of the south of Ukraine destroyed the Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV, and over the past day in Odesa region - the ZALA UAV," the South command said on Facebook on Friday morning.

