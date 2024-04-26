Facts

12:14 26.04.2024

Enemy launches airstrike on industrial facility in Sumy – military administration

1 min read

Russian troops launched an air strike on an industrial facility in Sumy, the consequences of the attack are being clarified, the Regional Military Administration has reported.

"Today, on April 26, the enemy launched an air strike on an industrial facility in Sumy, using two smart bombs. All necessary services are working on site. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," a message posted on the Telegram channel on Friday reads.

Tags: #sumy #airstrike

MORE ABOUT

14:14 23.04.2024
As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

15:56 15.04.2024
Occupation forces hit school in Lukyantsi, two people dead, one person wounded

Occupation forces hit school in Lukyantsi, two people dead, one person wounded

17:46 10.04.2024
URCS helps residents of border zone in Sumy region

URCS helps residents of border zone in Sumy region

20:38 09.04.2024
Sumyoblenergo staff come under artillery fire

Sumyoblenergo staff come under artillery fire

19:06 08.04.2024
Three people injured as result of Russian airstrike in Sumy

Three people injured as result of Russian airstrike in Sumy

20:44 29.03.2024
Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

20:32 27.03.2024
In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

17:44 27.03.2024
Zelenskyy visits location of 117th separate territorial defense brigade in Sumy region

Zelenskyy visits location of 117th separate territorial defense brigade in Sumy region

12:47 14.03.2024
Death toll as result of UAV attack in Sumy on March 13 increases to three people

Death toll as result of UAV attack in Sumy on March 13 increases to three people

19:42 13.03.2024
As result of shelling of Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, one killed, two wounded

As result of shelling of Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, one killed, two wounded

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

Patients of two Kyiv hospitals, including children's one, urgently evacuated due to threat of Russia's missile strike against them – city authorities

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

Patients of two Kyiv hospitals, including children's one, urgently evacuated due to threat of Russia's missile strike against them – city authorities

Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Dpty Director General of Rosatom notified of suspicion of looting Chornobyl NPP during occupation

ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

URCS, Social Policy Ministry sign cooperation memo in social services

AD
AD
AD
AD