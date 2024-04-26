Enemy launches airstrike on industrial facility in Sumy – military administration
Russian troops launched an air strike on an industrial facility in Sumy, the consequences of the attack are being clarified, the Regional Military Administration has reported.
"Today, on April 26, the enemy launched an air strike on an industrial facility in Sumy, using two smart bombs. All necessary services are working on site. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," a message posted on the Telegram channel on Friday reads.