21:12 04.04.2024

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, noted the urgency of supplying more Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

“During our meeting, I thanked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for his tireless work to ensure timely and systemic support for Ukraine,” Kuleba said on X.

The minister also stressed the urgency of supplying Ukraine with a large number of Patriot batteries to protect our people, energy system and economy from Russian aerial terror.

“I am grateful to Secretary General for his willingness to assist the effort of strengthening Ukraine’s air shield,” Kuleba said.

