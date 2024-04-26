Minister of Agricultural Policy Solsky taken into custody with alternative bail of UAH 75.7 mln

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for current Minister Mykola Solsky, suspected of taking over land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to take over land worth another UAH 190 million.

According to the broadcast of the meeting, the court decided to apply a preventive measure to Solsky in the form of detention for 60 days (until June 24, 2024 inclusive) with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 25,000 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, namely UAH 75.7 million, which can be posted either by the suspect himself or by another person.

As reported, Solsky submitted his resignation from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada will consider it at one of the next plenary meetings, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

On April 23, NABU notified Solsky of suspicion of taking over state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to take over land worth another UAH 190 million.

The HACC heard the prosecution and defense during the trial on Thursday. The SAPO demanded that the current minister be detained, and if a decision is made to release him on the bail of two representatives of agricultural associations - head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation Maria Didukh and deputy head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk - to prohibit Solsky from communicating with other suspects, to leave Kyiv, to wear an electronic bracelet and to pay a bail of UAH 200 million.