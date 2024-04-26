USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

The United States has already begun the process of moving some of the weapons and ammunition from the new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which will be delivered within a few days, Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said.

At the same time, he noted that “he won't get into the specifics in terms of when specific ammunition or equipment is getting into Ukraine.”

“We've already started the process to move some of the weapons, ammunition and equipment which will be, you know, as I mentioned earlier there within days, if not sooner,” Ryder said during a briefing.

He also noted that some equipment will take longer to be delivered than others.

“But when it comes to essential capabilities like ammunition, you know, we're already moving out to make those deliveries,” the Pentagon press secretary stressed.

As reported, on April 24, the U.S. Department of Defense, after the signing by the U.S. President of the law on assistance to Ukraine, announced a new package "to urgently meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs." It is reported that the $1 billion package includes capabilities to support Ukraine's most pressing needs, including air defense interceptors, artillery shells, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.