09:29 26.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Participants of tomorrow's Ramstein will discuss how to help Ukraine overcome difficulties accumulated during absence of American support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that within the framework of tomorrow's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG, also known as the Ramstein group), participants will discuss filling defense packages with necessary weapons and logistics.

“We are preparing for tomorrow's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as Ramstein, where we will discuss how to quickly overcome difficulties and problems that have accumulated over the past half year while we waited for decisions on American support,” the President said in his video address on Thursday.

According to Zelenskyy, “we have achieved a political result in terms of support for Ukraine. Now we must also achieve the goal of filling the next packages with the necessary weapons and ensuring logistics.”

The Head of State thanked all the countries that at that time made their new decisions to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren confirmed that the next Ramstein meeting would take place at the end of the week. She noted that the participants would focus on accelerating the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

