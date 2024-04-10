Nordic, Baltic states establish Consultative Group to support Ukraine – Kuleba

The Nordic-Baltic Eight countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Sweden, Lithuania, and Norway) have launched an initiative to establish a Consultative Group to support Ukraine, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I am grateful to Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and all the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers for launching an initiative to establish a High-Level Consultative Group for Ukraine's delegation at EU-accession negotiations. The Nordic and Baltic nations continue to provide Ukraine with vital assistance and support," he said on the X Social Network on Wednesday.