Facts

19:03 10.04.2024

Nordic, Baltic states establish Consultative Group to support Ukraine – Kuleba

1 min read

The Nordic-Baltic Eight countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Sweden, Lithuania, and Norway) have launched an initiative to establish a Consultative Group to support Ukraine, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I am grateful to Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and all the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers for launching an initiative to establish a High-Level Consultative Group for Ukraine's delegation at EU-accession negotiations. The Nordic and Baltic nations continue to provide Ukraine with vital assistance and support," he said on the X Social Network on Wednesday.

Tags: #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

18:18 08.04.2024
Ukrainian, Japanese FMs discuss ways to advance Peace Formula

Ukrainian, Japanese FMs discuss ways to advance Peace Formula

21:12 04.04.2024
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

13:16 04.04.2024
Kuleba after talks with Cameron: We expect significant progress on issue of frozen Russian assets this year

Kuleba after talks with Cameron: We expect significant progress on issue of frozen Russian assets this year

18:36 03.04.2024
Kuleba urges partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as ‘it’s only matter of political will’

Kuleba urges partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as ‘it’s only matter of political will’

13:51 03.04.2024
Denmark working on new package of military aid for Ukraine – meeting of FMs

Denmark working on new package of military aid for Ukraine – meeting of FMs

14:12 02.04.2024
Fifty-seven countries taking part in Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference in Hague – Kuleba

Fifty-seven countries taking part in Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference in Hague – Kuleba

15:54 30.03.2024
Kuleba: task number one is returning Ukrainian-Indian relations to pre-war levels

Kuleba: task number one is returning Ukrainian-Indian relations to pre-war levels

19:14 29.03.2024
Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

17:26 29.03.2024
Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

19:59 27.03.2024
Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

LATEST

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Stoltenberg says Ukraine's strikes against Russian military targets outside Ukrainian territory acceptable

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Germany will transfer about 400 generators to Ukraine – embassy

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine with drones, mine clearing equipment

Lithuanian Defense Minister promises even more aid to Ukraine: We'll look for all ways and opportunities

AD
AD
AD
AD