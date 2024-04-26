ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

Chasiv Yar, the capture of which will open up to Russian troops the operational prospect of further offensive actions against towns forming a significant defensive belt of Ukraine in Donetsk region, is now under real threat, although the Russian army is unlikely to be able to do this quickly, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“Russian forces currently on the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Yar have been intensifying efforts to seize the city since March 2024. The offensive effort to seize Chasiv Yar offers Russian forces the most immediate prospects for operationally significant advances as the seizure of the town would likely allow Russian forces to launch subsequent offensive operations against cities that form a significant Ukrainian defensive belt in Donetsk region,” the ISW said in its report for April 25.

It is noted that “Russian forces do pose a credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly.”

The analysts of the Institute also suggest that Russian forces “are likely attempting to seize as much territory as possible before the arrival of US security assistance significantly improves Ukrainian defensive capabilities in the coming weeks, and the Russian military command may be intensifying offensive operations northwest of Avdiivka because the area provides greater opportunities for making more rapid tactical gains despite the relative operational insignificance of those gains.”