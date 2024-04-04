Kuleba after talks with Cameron: We expect significant progress on issue of frozen Russian assets this year

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Brussels, they discussed the issue of using frozen Russian assets and strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

"I met with David Cameron to thank the UK for its unwavering support for Ukraine. I appreciate the UK's willingness to push for the most ambitious G7 decision on frozen Russian assets. We anticipate significant progress on this issue this year and urge all partners to find sufficient political will," Kuleba said on X.

The ministers also coordinated steps to expedite decisions by third parties to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, including Patriots.