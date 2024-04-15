Kuleba: NATO should implement separate Black Sea strategy to reduce Russia's destructive influence in region

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on NATO to increase attention to the Black Sea region in order to counter Russian aggression and restore security.

"NATO must actively implement a separate, comprehensive and far-sighted Black Sea strategy aimed at reducing Russia's destructive influence and strengthening regional stability," the minister said at the opening of the Second Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimea Platform.

"On Monday, April 15, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba took part in the opening of the Second Black Sea Conference on the Security of the International Crimea Platform and addressed the audience with a video message," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on its official website.

Kuleba reportedly stressed that "NATO's Baltic-Black Sea flank will serve as a solid wall of protection against Russian aggression and terror. According to him, this will bring stability and peace to our region, which will allow everyone in Bulgaria, Ukraine and other countries of the Black Sea basin, Central Europe and the Baltic States to take advantage of economic and trade growth."

"It is important to have a vision and strategy, to persevere in joint actions to achieve common goals. The Black Sea should become a sea of NATO, peace and stability. This is exactly what the Baltic Sea has become with the accession of Finland and Sweden to the Alliance. The security of the entire region has been strengthened. When Ukraine and Georgia join NATO, the Black Sea will follow the example of the Baltic Sea. This is a strategic goal that the Alliance and the entire Euro-Atlantic community should strive for," the minister said, as quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed that an early increase in the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defense will also strengthen regional and global stability, as it protects the security of Ukraine's neighbors and the entire Black Sea region from Russian aerial terror.

"This war cannot and should not be normalized. Ukrainian air defense now protects not only the Ukrainian sky from Russian aerial terror. It also protects neighboring Moldova, Romania and Poland from the immediate threat of missiles and drones entering their airspace, as well as other Black Sea and European countries from the possibility of Russian aggression spreading to their territory," the minister said.

According to the minister, Russia's aggressive war has proved how indivisible the security of the Black Sea region is. "Only the defeat of Russia and the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity will bring stability, security and the prospect of strong economic development to the Black Sea region. Ukraine can achieve such a result provided that partners provide sufficient and timely support," he said.

Kuleba also expressed deep gratitude to Bulgaria, its Government and people for the significant and timely support of Ukraine and separately thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria for co-organizing and holding the Second Black Sea Security Conference.