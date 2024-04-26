Facts

10:44 26.04.2024

Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

1 min read
The defense forces eliminated 950 occupiers, seven tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 12 UAVs, as well as 51 vehicles and special equipment units during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Facebook on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 26, 2024 approximately amount to: about 463,930 people of military personnel (plus 950) people, 7,262 tanks (plus seven) units, 13,957 armored combat vehicles (plus 15) units, 11,867 artillery systems (plus 31) units, 1,049 MLRS units, 772 units of air defense equipment, 348 aircraft units, 325 helicopters, 9,461 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 12), 2,119 cruise missiles (plus one), 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 15,984 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 35) units, and 1,962 units of special equipment (plus 16)," the message says.

