Facts

10:08 26.04.2024

USA preparing to sign arms contracts for Ukraine for $6 bln – media

1 min read
USA preparing to sign arms contracts for Ukraine for $6 bln – media

The United States is preparing to sign contracts for the supply of weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian army for $6 billion, Politico reports.

Two U.S. officials told the ezine that the contents of the $61 billion U.S. military aid financing package could be announced today, April 26.

According to one official and a third person familiar with the matter, the package will include Patriot air defense systems, artillery ammunition, drones, anti-drone weapons and air-to-air missiles to be mounted on fighter jets.

According to Politico, the equipment is likely to arrive in Ukraine within a few years, as the money is allocated as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which issues contracts to American defense firms to manufacture new equipment, rather than taking it from current U.S. stocks.

Tags: #usa #army

MORE ABOUT

20:57 25.04.2024
US defense package should be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy's talk with American party leaders

US defense package should be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy's talk with American party leaders

19:51 24.04.2024
USA announces new $1 bln military aid package for Ukraine

USA announces new $1 bln military aid package for Ukraine

19:08 24.04.2024
USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

09:49 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

19:11 23.04.2024
USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

17:50 23.04.2024
Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

19:53 22.04.2024
US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

20:39 19.04.2024
Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

19:11 17.04.2024
U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

21:26 16.04.2024
Ukraine needs more shells, air defense – Umerov speaking with Pentagon chief

Ukraine needs more shells, air defense – Umerov speaking with Pentagon chief

AD

HOT NEWS

USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

Zelenskyy: Participants of tomorrow's Ramstein will discuss how to help Ukraine overcome difficulties accumulated during absence of American support

US defense package should be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy's talk with American party leaders

President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

LATEST

USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

Pivden command: Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV destroyed in Kherson region, ZALA UAV in Odesa region

Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

Ukraine, Japan discuss creation of special tribunal for Russian war crimes

Zelenskyy: Participants of tomorrow's Ramstein will discuss how to help Ukraine overcome difficulties accumulated during absence of American support

UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

Number of victims as result of enemy strike on Balakliya grown to ten – Synehubov

Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

Number of enemy attack victims in Udachne rises to three, four people injured – Filashkin

AD
AD
AD
AD