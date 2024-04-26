USA preparing to sign arms contracts for Ukraine for $6 bln – media

The United States is preparing to sign contracts for the supply of weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian army for $6 billion, Politico reports.

Two U.S. officials told the ezine that the contents of the $61 billion U.S. military aid financing package could be announced today, April 26.

According to one official and a third person familiar with the matter, the package will include Patriot air defense systems, artillery ammunition, drones, anti-drone weapons and air-to-air missiles to be mounted on fighter jets.

According to Politico, the equipment is likely to arrive in Ukraine within a few years, as the money is allocated as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which issues contracts to American defense firms to manufacture new equipment, rather than taking it from current U.S. stocks.