21:03 14.01.2022

Yermak urges to stop talking on future of Nord Stream 2 until de-escalation along Ukrainian borders

Yermak urges to stop talking on future of Nord Stream 2 until de-escalation along Ukrainian borders

Talks about the potential of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline before the de-escalation of the situation around the borders of Ukraine are untimely, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Before we clearly see a de-escalation around the borders of Ukraine, it is necessary to stop any talk about the potential of this project. I think now is not the time to discuss which sanctions are correct and which are not. As long as there are more than 100,000 Russian soldiers around our borders, these questions should be postponed," Yermak said during a conversation with U.S. diplomat John Herbst hosted by the Atlantic Council on Friday.

The head of the President's Office said that Ukraine needs help "before something happens."

"This means that I would like to return to the policy of sanctions. I think that it is necessary to return to a 100% sanctions policy. This must be done before that. Including sanctions against Nord Stream," Yermak said.

