15:26 13.01.2022

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

The OSCE voiced consolidated international support for Ukraine amid military pressure and illegal ultimatums coming from the Russian Federation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council has shown that our work has yielded results - the OSCE voiced consolidated international support for Ukraine in the face of military pressure and illegal ultimatums from the Russian Federation. The partners fully share Ukraine's position: the OSCE principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act are unshakable, including the states' right to freely choose which organization or union treaty to be a part of," Kuleba said in a comment posted on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

He pointed out that with the support of partners, Ukraine continues working to ensure that the Russian Federation, instead of ultimatums on European security, begins to faithfully implement the Helsinki Decalogue. In particular, it's about the cessation of aggression in Donbas, the de-occupation of Crimea, real steps to resolve the remaining long-term conflicts created by it in the OSCE area, namely in Georgia and Moldova.

"In the same context, I remind that according to the fundamental documents of the OSCE, the Russian Federation pledged 'not to consider any part of the OSCE region as a sphere of its influence.' Despite the unsatisfactory week of big diplomacy for Russia, I believe that the only way for Russians to confirm their lack of intentions to solve problems by force is to continue the discussion in established formats, in particular in the OSCE," Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine is ready for further close cooperation with the Polish Chairmanship in order to effectively implement the OSCE agenda after analyzing the positions of the participating States following the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on January 13.

"Ukraine will also continue to work actively with partners to implement a comprehensive package of deterring the Russian Federation from a new wave of war in Europe, which has already begun to operate," the minister said.

17:12 13.01.2022
Poland to make every effort to extend OSCE SMM mandat in Ukraine

10:41 13.01.2022
Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

18:40 05.01.2022
Ukraine, EU faced with task of helping Russia reduce tensions, abandon aggressive intentions – Kuleba

11:43 05.01.2022
Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

14:48 24.12.2021
Ukraine should participate in consultations on Euro-Atlantic security issues – Kuleba

10:35 24.12.2021
USA welcomes OSCE statement on ceasefire measures in Donbas

13:45 21.12.2021
Due to Nazovni system, MFA to fully digitize policy of economic diplomacy – Kuleba

10:04 17.12.2021
Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

11:37 09.12.2021
TCG discusses strengthening ceasefire in Donbas, but without reaching common understanding – OSCE Special Rep for Donbas

12:25 08.12.2021
Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

