Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Kazakh embassy in Ukraine sees no reasons for comparing what happened in Kazakhstan to Ukraine's Maidan or the events in Belarus and calls the information on a "Ukrainian connection" in the events in the country a bogus story.

"We know that there are various comparisons of the events in Kazakhstan to Ukraine's Maidan and the events in Belarus. But we are deeply convinced that they cannot be regarded as equal. What happened in Kazakhstan is absolutely different tin nature," the Kazakh embassy said in a report released on Monday.

The embassy said it feels that people in Ukraine have compassion for Kazakhstan.

"Unfortunately, there are individual speculations aimed at casting doubt on our trusting relations. There are bogus stories about a 'Ukrainian connection' in the events in Kazakhstan. But we see that the relevant Ukrainian authorities are reacting to these signals in a timely manner," the report said.

The president is expected to make an address in the parliament in Kazakhstan on January 11, the report said.

"It should restart the political process in the country. A new government is expected to be appointed. It is obvious that Kazakhstan has entered a new reality, which yet remains to be realized. Kazakhstan intends to follow the declared ideology of a 'hearing state.' It will be necessary to forge clearer mechanisms for feedback between the authorities and the population to prevent such radical events from occurring again," the Kazakh embassy said.

It was also reported that flights between Nur-Sultan and Kyiv resumed on January 9.

Thirty-three Ukrainians have now returned from Kazakhstan, and 91 citizens of Kazakhstan have been sent from Kyiv. The issue of repatriation of some 116 Ukrainian citizens who stayed in Almaty is now under consideration. The Kazakh embassy in Ukraine is assisting with their transportation through Nur-Sultan, the embassy said.

The embassy thanked the government of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, and the National Guard for stepping up the protection of the embassy, which increases the trust between the countries and the diplomats' confidence in their security.

"The security and protection of foreign diplomatic missions are being ensured in the same way in Kazakhstan. The situation will soon be stabilized, and no changes in the economic policy and investment climate of the state are envisaged. All our obligations stand in full. The country is only just recovering from what happened," the embassy said.